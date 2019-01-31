CPD seeking info on fictitious FedEx driver

Columbia police are investigating two recent identity theft cases involving mobile phones that were picked up by a man impersonating a FedEx driver.

The incidents occurred at about noon on Jan. 23 and Jan. 27. Two Columbia residents – one in the 700 block of West St. Louis Avenue and another in the 100 block of Ritter Road – had Verizon cellular phones delivered and billed to their names. Neither resident ordered the phones, police said, and both called Verizon for shipping instructions to send the phones back.

“A Latino male wearing a FedEx hat and uniform shirt and driving a small white Mazda car arrived and picked up the phones,” a Columbia Police Department news release states. “It was later learned the man was not a FedEx employee and did not pick up the phones at the request of Verizon.”

The phones are valued at approximately $1,200 each.

Police are asking anyone who receives mobile phones at their residence that they did not order to call them immediately at 618-281-5151.

“We are also asking for help identifying the Latino male in the small white Mazda car,” the release states.