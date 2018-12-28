CPD investigating vehicle break-in
By Republic-Times
on December 28, 2018 at 4:05 pm
Columbia police are investigating a burglary to motor vehicle report from the parking lot of Hampton Inn.
Shortly after 9:15 a.m. Friday, an officer responded to the hotel, located at 165 Admiral Trost Drive, after a 2010 Buick SUV had its rear window broken out and items missing from the back seat.
The vehicle had been parked at the hotel since 7 p.m. Thursday, police said.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 281-5151.
