CPD creating camera program

The City of Columbia is asking citizens and businesses to assist the police department through the use of existing security cameras for homes and businesses.

According to Detective Sergeant Karla Heine of the Columbia Police Department, the goal of the program is not to create a system of constant surveillance, but to expedite what can be a tedious process for police officers.

Heine described that the typical procedure following an incident involves officers canvassing an area for houses or offices that have security cameras. The officers then secure permission and access from the home or business owners.

This new program aims to create a map of where security cameras are located in order to eliminate a time-consuming element of the investigative process…

Read more in this week’s issue, or click here to subscribe.