Court rules against Sunset Overlook

Judge Julia Gomric entered an order in Monroe County Circuit Court last Wednesday against Sunset Overlook in a major victory for those suing the business.

In a partial summary judgement, Gomric permanently enjoined the Columbia establishment from selling and/or serving food and drink outdoors, providing ancillary entertainment outdoors or providing ancillary entertainment indoors without a special use permit.

According to a clarifying order filed by Gomric on Wednesday, that also prohibits patrons from consuming food or beverages outside.

“We feel vindicated in our efforts over the last year to obtain relief through the judicial system,” said Natalie Lorenz, the attorney for nearby residents who are suing Sunset Overlook.

Five residents brought a lawsuit against the business in November because they said Sunset Overlook has been the source of “unrelenting disturbances” like loud music and patrons.

Earlier this year, the Columbia Plan Commission and Columbia City Council both voted against rezoning Sunset Overlook, which would have made many of the complaints irrelevant.

