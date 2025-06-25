R-T wins state awards

The Illinois Press Association hosted its annual convention earlier this month in Peoria, during which the Republic-Times newspaper won multiple state awards.

The paper, covering Monroe County and surrounding areas since 1890, won first place in the category of Public Notice Journalism for reporter Andrew Unverferth’s December article “Waterloo schools seek tall tax levy.”

The R-T placed second in the Freedom of Information Act category for the November article “Oak Hill ouster explained” by Scott Woodsmall and Corey Saathoff.

Third place awards were presented by the IPA to the Republic-Times for Spot News Photo (taken by Corey Saathoff) and Sports Photo Personality (taken by Paul Baillargeon), and the R-T placed fourth in non-dailies for Best Website (republictimes.net).

The Republic-Times has won several IPA awards in recent years, including the top IPA editorial award for General Excellence in 2022 and 2018.

