Couple looking to save Millstadt mill

A fourth-generation Millstadt couple has begun work to save a mill and grain elevator that has stood in the town since before it was incorporated in 1878.

Jim and Melissa Helfrich bought the mill in 2017 because it was in danger of being demolished.

“We bought it to stop them from tearing it down, just to say ‘wait a minute, it might need to be torn down but let’s pause and see what’s here first,’” Melissa said. “That’s our angle with it. We don’t necessarily want to be in the grain business.”

Christian Stern and Fred “Fritz” Backer built the mill, called Backer and Stern Mill, in 1857 as a flour mill, adding the 70-feet-tall stacked wood grain elevator in 1880.

The elevator, perhaps the oldest in the state, was impressive for its time, as its eight bins could hold 50,000 bushels. That is double the standard amount.

Throughout the mill’s 162 years, much of the equipment, which dates back to around or before the turn of the 19th century, remained the same.

Additionally, sometime in the 1960s, a civil defense fallout shelter was established 12 feet below the mill and stocked with provisions.

Since Backer and Stern built the mill – the oldest continually running business in Millstadt and one of the oldest in the state – it has gone through numerous owners and names.

Most recently, Gerry Paule and Robert Quirin operated it under the name Handy Feed and Grain.

When the Helfrichs bought it in September 2017, the business had been losing money for decades and was in bankruptcy, despite it having 600 customers. At least part of it still operates on most days.

So, the couple worked to see if the historic business was still viable.

They redesigned business practices, repaired equipment and the building itself and cleaned extensively.

“Now the business itself is viable,” Melissa said at a presentation to the Millstadt Village Board. “Jobs were saved, customers thank us every day and everyone is thrilled with our progress.”

The adversity was not done, however, as the couple received a notice last year from the village stating they needed to repair the exterior of the building, including the roof, windows, siding, masonry and loading docks because it did not comply with zoning codes.

The village gave the business owners 30 days to complete repairs or it would take them to court because it considered the property a “public nuisance.”

