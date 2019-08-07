County to revisit wind ordinance

The Monroe County Board plans to place a moratorium on the county’s wind ordinance at its next meeting to allow for revisions.

Once the moratorium – which the commissioners discussed at Monday’s board meeting – is put in place two weeks from now, the county will consider the ordinance null and void.

“They’re not going to allow anything through on a windmill ordinance until the application has been revised again,” Monroe County Zoning Administrator Mike Fausz said.

The county decided to take that step after the Monroe County Fair Wind Coalition presented information recently on possible issues with the current ordinance.

Developer Joe Koppeis, who has discussed a proposal to construct a 50-turbine wind farm near the bluffs south of Valmeyer, told the Republic-Times the county had not informed him of this moratorium…

For more, pick up the Aug. 7 issue of the Republic-Times newspaper or click here to subscribe.