County takes stand on gun control legislation

Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing is sending a message to firearm owners across the county, with the hope it reaches all the way to Springfield.

With the declaration of Monroe County as a “sanctuary county,” Rohlfing has said he will not enforce any new laws passed that infringe on Second Amendment rights.

Monroe County Board Chairman Bob Elmore said he wholeheartedly supports Rohfling’s intent.

“We want people to understand we’re for the Second Amendment; we don’t want Springfield dictating things to us because they do plenty now,” Elmore said in an interview with KMOV News 4.

The full Monroe County Board went on to unanimously pass a resolution Monday opposing the passage of several House and Senate bills “where the 100th Illinois General Assembly desires to restrict the individual right of U.S. citizens as protected by the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution.”

“I want to commend the Monroe County Board for voting today on making Monroe County a ‘sanctuary county’ for gun owners,” Rohlfing said. “I am proud of the county board and stand firmly with them in support of our residents’ rights. The Sheriff’s Department will not enforce any law that is deemed unconstitutional nor will we infringe on any residents’ Second Amendment.”

Rohlfing, for his part, has said he would instead like to see the state pass meaningful legislation to fix issues in the state rather than consider knee-jerk responses to tragic incidents, creating a false-sense of security, he said.

"In my opinion, none of these (bills in the Illinois Legislature) are going to create any more of a safe environment, especially in Monroe County…

