County OKs budget; seats new officials

In its last official action of the current fiscal year, the Monroe County Board of Commissioners approved the 2019 budget Friday.

The $17.6 million budget represents an increase of about 9 percent over fiscal year 2018. But accountant Jim Schmersahl stressed most of this increase is due to late property assessments, which have disrupted cash flow into county coffers. The actual increase is slightly more than 2 percent, correlating with inflation.

Among the new expenses are an additional $65,000 for a second assistant state’s attorney and $20,000 for a part-time sheriff’s department investigator.

“That’s to cover additional trial activity potentially as well as ongoing increased drug enforcement efforts,” Schmersahl said.

“The sheriff is very proactive with drug enforcement in this community, which he should be. We all have children growing up here. And the state’s attorney (cost) is a reflection of that proactiveness,” Commissioner Vicki Koerber added…>>>

Read the rest of the story in the December 5, 2018, newspaper.

If you don’t already receive the Republic-Times newspaper in your mailbox, click here or call 939-3814 to subscribe.

Or consider joining a growing number of readers who receive their news electronically. To view a free demo of the online R-T, click here.

Subscribe to the full-color online edition of the Republic-Times, which is delivered to your inbox every Wednesday by lunchtime and can be accessed anywhere, from any electronic device, for just $25 a year, by clicking here or calling 939-3814.