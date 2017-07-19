County fair begins Sunday

The 70th annual Monroe County Fair takes place July 23-30 at the fairgrounds located off Route 156 at the western end of Waterloo.

“We have new outside metal on the Fine Arts building, blacktopping and additional lights were just installed by Monroe County,” Monroe County Fair Association Secretary George Obernagel told the Republic-Times. “It looks great and we’re ready.”

The fair kicks off Sunday, July 23, with a junior class horse show starting at 1 p.m., and a Kloepper card tournament under the beer pavilion at 3:30 p.m. The Little Miss and Monroe County Fair Queen pageants take place in the main arena at 7 p.m. There will be free admission throughout the day and evening.

On Monday, July 24, events include poultry, rabbit and sheep judging, as well as the Farmer’s Class Tractor Pull and ITPA Truck Pull at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per person after 3 p.m.

“Livestock entries will be about the same as last year,” Obernagel said. “Some are down, some are up.”

On Tuesday, July 25, there will be a tractor driving contest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by the open class horse show at 6 p.m. and more truck and tractor pull action in the evening. Bo Matthews from country radio station 92.3 FM will be on hand from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is $10 per person after 3 p.m.

On Wednesday, July 26, swine judging takes place in the morning and the rooster crowing contest takes place at 9:30 a.m. Dairy cow judging takes place in the afternoon, and the Figure 8 race runs during the evening. JT from country radio station 92.3 FM will be on hand from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is $15 per person after 3 p.m.

On Thursday, July 27, beef cattle judging takes place in the morning, followed by HTC’s Customer Appreciation Night in the evening. There’s free admission all evening, with such events as carnival armband night, the senior class horse show, the Bud Light Brigade performing from 5 to 8 p.m., a Budweiser Clydesdale on hand from 6 to 8 p.m., and music from Rockin’ Chair at 8:30 p.m.

On Friday, July 28, the auto demolition derby takes place starting at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15 per person after 3 p.m.

On Saturday, July 29, there will be heavy horse and mule events during the day, as well as such kids events as the pedal pull and sandcastle sculptures area. The ITPA Truck and Tractor Pull takes place starting at 6 p.m. The band Riverside performs from 8 p.m. to midnight. Admission is $15 per person after 3 p.m.

The fair concludes Sunday, July 30, with free admission all day. There will be mini horse and mini donkey judging and a garden tractor pull during the day and the Thunder and Lightning Cloggers from 4 to 5 p.m.

A new event this year is a baby show that night sponsored by Magnolia Terrace. Babies ages 23 months and under will be judged in the categories of “Best Smile,” “Prettiest,” “Most Handsome” and “Best Fair Attire” (Cowboy/Western). Boys and girls will be judged separately.

The fair will wrap up with the annual FFA Fun Night. It takes place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the main arena.

For more on this year’s fair, visit online at www.monroecounty-fair.org.

“We just couldn’t do what we do every year without the amazing efforts put forth by so many volunteers, local businesses and civic organizations,” Obernagel said. “It’s what makes our fair one of the best around.”