 County board meetings on the move - Republic-Times | News

County board meetings on the move

By on February 6, 2019 at 2:49 pm

The Monroe County Board presented at its Monday meeting a certificate recognizing Zoar United Church of Christ in New Hanover for 175 years of service. Pictured, from left, are commissioner Ron Schultheis, commissioner Vicki Koerber, Alan Brandt, Glenn Woodcock (partially hidden), commissioner Bob Elmore, Leslie Patterson, Twyla Woodcock (partially hidden), Carol Kettler receiving the certificate, Bobbie Bane, Nancy Prather also receiving the certificate, Ruthann Mitchell (behind Prather), Buddy Kettler, Zoar Pastor RJ Morgan, Tom Nickel, Rosalie Reis, Marvin Reis, Tammy Mitchell Hines and Luann Roy.

The semi-monthly public meetings of the Monroe County Board of Commissioners were on the move Monday. The Feb. 4 meeting began at its new time of 8:15 a.m., 15 minutes later than its original start time, and in a historic new location — the old courtroom. 

This room sits on the western side of the courthouse, in the portion that was completed in 1851. It has since been replaced by two newer courtrooms on the eastern end of the building, but has been maintained and used for ceremonies, community meetings and as an overflow site.

The commissioners received some good news to help inaugurate their new-old home — as the Regional Office of Education began renovations to its new space at the Monroe County Annex, which was recently vacated by the Monroe County Health Department — they reported the damage they are finding doesn’t appear to be as bad as initially feared…>>>

Alan Dooley

Alan is a photojournalist -- he both shoots pictures and writes for the R-T. A 31-year Navy vet, he has lived worldwide, but with his wife Sherry, calls a rambling house south of Waterloo home. Alan counts astronomy as a hobby and is fascinated by just about everything scientific.