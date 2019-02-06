County board meetings on the move

The semi-monthly public meetings of the Monroe County Board of Commissioners were on the move Monday. The Feb. 4 meeting began at its new time of 8:15 a.m., 15 minutes later than its original start time, and in a historic new location — the old courtroom.

This room sits on the western side of the courthouse, in the portion that was completed in 1851. It has since been replaced by two newer courtrooms on the eastern end of the building, but has been maintained and used for ceremonies, community meetings and as an overflow site.

The commissioners received some good news to help inaugurate their new-old home — as the Regional Office of Education began renovations to its new space at the Monroe County Annex, which was recently vacated by the Monroe County Health Department — they reported the damage they are finding doesn’t appear to be as bad as initially feared…>>>

