County board approves solar power ordinance

The Monroe County Board of Commissioners approved a comprehensive solar power ordinance at their Monday session. The rule applies to both individuals with small solar arrays and companies operating large photovoltaic systems. Developments of all sizes will require prior special use permits before installation can begin.

In developing the multi-page document, ordinances from several other counties were reviewed and the best, most up-to- date elements of each were incorporated into the county’s version.

The commissioners praised Carlyle Miller, chairman of the Monroe County Planning Commission, for his diligence in analyzing other applicable ordinances and outlining them for possible inclusion in the final draft.

For individual owners, systems are limited to a rated capacity of under 25 kilowatts. The ordinance also defines such factors as property setbacks.

Larger systems, such as solar fields, will have to meet additional requirements including ensuring roads are capable of safely conveying equipment, and financial assurances for the removal of equipment and restoration of the location to its original condition if the facility shuts down.

Additionally, all installations must be defined to area emergency services in advance to ensure the safety of responders who might be endangered by power from the systems…>>>

