County beefing up courthouse security

A major change to enhance Monroe County Courthouse security is slated to start March 6, when single-door public access to and from the building begins.

While it brings some inconvenience for the public, this change is focused on improving the safety of courthouse employees and the visiting public.

“That’s our first priority: employee and public security and safety,” said Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing.

Monroe County is the last of area courthouses to initiate restricted access to its governmental headquarters. Virtually all limit public entry and departure to a single entrance for security and safety.

Numerous high-resolution security monitoring cameras have recently been installed throughout and on the outside of the building. While employees will be able to enter and leave with pass key cards, the public will have to enter and leave via the north door on the Mill Street side…>>>

