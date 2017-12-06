County approves budget

The Monroe County Board on Monday morning gave final approval for the fiscal year 2018 budget, which actually began Friday and runs through Nov. 30 of next year.

Jim Schmersahl of the accounting firm Schmersahl, Treloar & Co. walked commissioners through details of the 52-page document. The budget, which was first reported as preliminarily approved in the Nov. 22 issue of the Republic-Times, projects expenditures in the coming 12 months.

The budget projects a deficit of $146,343 on paper, but county treasurer Kevin Koenigstein reminded commissioners that departments virtually never spend 100 percent of their planned budgets and actually a small surplus is a more likely outcome.

Schmersahl praised the county’s management of its operations over past years, which have resulted in its current solid financial status. He noted property growth and expected impacts of the recently approved study of fees to bring them more in costs of services and to charge them more directly to service users.

He also cited the success of implementing health insurance benefits for county employees, saying virtually flat cost trends are not what most other counties are experiencing.

“Monroe County is in better shape than almost any other county in the state,” he said. “What have become cash losers for many counties are being managed here as break even or income generating functions…>>>

