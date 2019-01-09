County adds to legal team

Monroe County has added Jennifer Becker-Roscow as a second assistant state’s attorney.

She brings ample experience with her. She has worked as an assistant state’s attorney in Washington County since 1998.

Becker-Roscow, who lives in Red Bud, said she wanted to work in Monroe County for two reasons.

“It’s a lot shorter commute is the main reason,” she said. “It’s also an opportunity to work for a bigger county with more cases. All around, it’s just a little bit more opportunity than I had in Washington County.”

In her new role, Becker-Roscow will focus on DUI, traffic and misdemeanor matters. That was also her purview in Washington County.

In addition to prior work as assistant state’s attorney, Becker-Roscow has worked at a now defunct law firm based in Sparta and Marissa.

She obtained her law degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where she also earned her bachelor’s.

Becker-Roscow was on Monroe County State’s Attorney Chris Hitzemann’s radar because a former co-worker of his, Heath Hooks, was also her former boss and recommended her…>>>

Read the full story in the January 9, 2019, newspaper.

