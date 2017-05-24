Country concert to benefit HNS

Bob Lohman of Waterloo is excited to tap into the spirit of generosity that has emboldened this community to do so much for others.

Lohman, 44, moved to Waterloo in 1998 and has been a Waterloo High School guidance counselor since 2002.

“I see firsthand the needs of the community. There are hurting people everywhere and Monroe County is not excluded,” he said.

For this reason, Lohman coordinated with House of Neighborly Service to bring together a benefit concert with 100 percent of proceeds going to HNS outreach efforts. National country music artist Craig Campbell will take the stage at 8 p.m. Friday, June 9 at The Falls in Columbia.

Campbell, who broke into the country music scene in 2011, is known for his song “Family Man” which has reached the Top 10 of the country radio charts.

“I don’t know of a national act that has been in Monroe County. There may have been, but I don’t know about it,” Lohman said.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the event — which costs $75 per ticket or $750 for a table of 10 — with dinner being served at 7 p.m. Attendants will also be able to enjoy dessert and an open bar. For more information or to buy tickets, call 939-8680 or email hnsphoneline@gmail.com.

“It is a wonderful opportunity for HNS,” said Kelly Lerch, who serves as HNS vice president. “Bob’s heart has always been big and we are grateful he brought this opportunity to us.”

Getting Campbell to play in Monroe County pro bono comes from a connection Lohman developed out of a traumatic situation.

In 2013, Lohman’s brother, Gregg — a professional musician who has toured as a drummer with country artists such as Campbell and Kellie Pickler — was driving down the interstate outside of Louisville, Ky., when a two-trailer semi-truck plowed into his car from behind.

“The trooper on the scene said, ‘I couldn’t find a pulse. I just prayed over him and he gasped,’” Lohman said of the trooper’s account. “They airlifted my brother to the University of Louisville.

“Gregg had a hangman’s fracture in his neck, so there was a chance he wasn’t going to live or he wouldn’t be able to walk again or anything. And he had brain trauma and broken ribs.”

At one point, doctors even pronounced him dead, but against all odds, Gregg came back. Lohman added that his brother has made quite the recovery.

“He could have arthritis early in life, but right now you pretty much can’t tell. It’s amazing. He’s a walking and breathing miracle,” he said.

Another miracle to come out of the situation is the amount of support Gregg received from the country music scene, including from Campbell. Lohman explained that Campbell reached out to his family and offered to do whatever he could to help.

“I’ve never forgotten that and always wanted to say thank you to (Craig),” Lohman said.

Going forward, Lohman said he hopes this charitable event will pave the way for a concert series. He elaborated that doing so would depend on the results of the June 9 concert.

“I would love to see how this goes. If we can generate enough interest and sponsorships, we’ll see what we can make happen,” he said.