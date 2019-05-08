Costello resigns to take IDNR job

Former state Rep. Jerry Costello II (D-Smithton) resigned Tuesday after Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker appointed him to serve as Director of Law Enforcement for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

“It’s an honor to lead the dedicated group of men and women who keep Illinoisans safe while they enjoy our state’s natural resources,” Costello said in a press release. “I’m excited to start this new chapter, and I thank Gov. Pritzker for the opportunity to serve.”

State Sen. Paul Schimpf (R-Waterloo) released a statement Wednesday congratulating Costello and thanking him for his service.

“I would like to congratulate Representative Costello for his years of service in the Illinois House,” he said. “He has been a strong voice for our region and will be missed in the General Assembly. On a personal note, I would like to extend my thanks to Representative Costello for his willingness to work with me on a wide range issues of importance to our region. Jerry is a problem-solver and true advocate for his constituents. I know he will do a tremendous job as the Director of Law Enforcement for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.”

Pritzker also praised Costello for his career of public service, which he said makes him qualified for the job…

