Cory Peterson | Athlete of the Week

By Republic-Times on February 22, 2019 at 2:30 pm

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is De Smet Jesuit High School wrestler Cory Peterson of Valmeyer.

The senior completed a perfect 39-0 season by winning the state title in the 160-pound division of the Missouri Wrestling Championships at Mizzou Arena on Saturday.

Peterson previously placed fourth, second and fifth at state.