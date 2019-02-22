Cory Peterson | Athlete of the Week
By Republic-Times
on February 22, 2019 at 2:30 pm
Cory Peterson
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is De Smet Jesuit High School wrestler Cory Peterson of Valmeyer.
The senior completed a perfect 39-0 season by winning the state title in the 160-pound division of the Missouri Wrestling Championships at Mizzou Arena on Saturday.
Peterson previously placed fourth, second and fifth at state.
