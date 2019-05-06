Conserve water order issued

Due to the impact of flooding on Illinois American Water’s metro-east operations, local customers are being directed to conserve water use.

Illinois American Water said its customers should restrict all non-essential water use until further notice and refrain from non-critical water use such as running sprinklers, dishwashers and washing machines at this time. Customers are also asked to avoid filling bathtubs if at all possible and use showers instead.

According to Karen Cooper, senior manager of field operations and production for Illinois American Water’s Southern Division, a levee broke south of Illinois American Water’s Chouteau Island intake facility. The incident, which occurred near Granite City, caused damage to the facility’s infrastructure.

“Our team reacted quickly and is working to complete critical repairs,” she said. “While this work is completed, customer conservation of water use is critical to maintaining water service for customer needs including sanitation and fire protection.”

Communities impacted include those served directly by Illinois American Water, such as Cahokia, St. Clair Township and Smithton Township, as well as sale-for-resale (wholesale) communities including Millstadt, Columbia and Waterloo.

