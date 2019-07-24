Connector task force making progress

Pictured in red is the proposed route, called the focused study area, of the Southwest Illinois Connector. It would expand two-lane roads to four-lane highways. Expanded roads would include Route 3 south of Waterloo, Route 154 near Sparta and Route 127 near Pinckneyville.

Only a few months after legislation passed in Springfield extending the deadline for its work, the Southwest Illinois Connector Task Force is making progress.

The task force was created during last year’s veto session to study the cost, feasibility, economic impact, funding options and environmental impact of a four-lane highway from Waterloo to Murphysboro.

State Sen. Paul Schimpf (R-Waterloo) and state Rep. Nathan Reitz (D-Steeleville) passed a bill this spring extending the deadline for that report. The group has until the end of this year to submit its findings to the General Assembly…

Read more in this week’s issue, or click here to subscribe.

