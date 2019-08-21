Complaints abound at Columbia senior home

After Integrity Healthcare of Columbia was fined $25,000 for a violation that proximately caused a resident’s death, a Republic-Times investigation found similar issues are not uncommon at the senior care facility.

On its website, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services gives Integrity Healthcare of Columbia an overall rating of one star out of five, which means it is “much below average.”

“It’s just been a nightmare down there,” Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill said. “They can’t keep their administrators and things like that, so I don’t know what the deal is with corporate. I know their report card, with all their facilities they own, is horrible…”

