Columbia traffic tickets to go electronic

The Columbia City Council on Monday agreed to a Memorandum of Understanding with the Monroe County Circuit Clerk’s office to implement digiTicket in CPD cars. The two will share the cost of installing an electronic system in 19 vehicles at a cost of $58.037. The county will pay for about two-thirds of the cost.

With digiTICKET, tickets are printed in officers’ cars through the city’s dispatch system, rather than officers hand-writing tickets.

“It is a lot more efficient for the officer,” Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul told the council in October, when introducing the digital tick

et system. “(It decreases) the amount of time they have to spend on the side of the road, it’s safer, they can conduct their business then pull away from the stop. It’s the same thing for the violator…>>>

