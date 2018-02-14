Columbia talks future projects

The Columbia City Council Committee of the Whole discussed an array of topics from downtown beautification to both cash flow and traffic flow during its Monday night meeting.

City engineer Chris Smith provided an update on plans to begin work on the realignment of Gall Road at its intersection with southbound Route 3. The project is funded through a Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program grant, with the state paying 80 percent and the city paying the remaining 20 percent.

The state’s portion is capped at $400,000 for engineering and construction.

Assuming a smooth bid letting in April, Smith plans to be able to complete the bulk of the work on the intersection this summer.

“The intersection will have to be closed a maximum of six weeks,” Smith said.

And while no one would go so far as to call the situation convenient, there are several reasons it is the best case scenario.

“By shutting the intersection down, it yields a safer environment for drivers, it’s safer for workers, and the project can be completed more quickly and therefore at a much better price,” Smith added.

And while the entire project can’t be completed in six weeks, the remaining portions, such as installing new traffic signals, will be done during off-peak travel times and with lane reductions rather than complete closures…>>>

Read the rest of the story in the February 14, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.