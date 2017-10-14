Columbia talks drones, dope

Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul addressed the Columbia City Council Committee of the Whole on Monday night with requests to change the way local law enforcement handles both minor marijuana offenses and drones.

In response to recent incidents in which drones were observed operating over large events, Paul is seeking an enforceable ordinance.

“Most recently we had a drone flying over Songs4Soldiers, over the actual crowd,” Paul said. “We sent a police officer on an ATV to try to follow it back to the source, but really, even if we made it back to the source, we have FAA guidelines that regulate the unmanned drones but we really don’t have anything other than that.”

Paul added Columbia High School has also had drones fly illegally over football games, hovering over the bleachers to record the crowds.

“They (Columbia School District) are on board to create some sort of direction so people know they can’t just bring their drones anywhere,” he said.

With the guidance of city attorney Terry Brucker, administrators created the draft of an ordinance that would limit where and when unmanned aircraft can fly within the city’s boundaries…>>>

