Columbia streetscape project wins grant

Projects in Columbia and Millstadt were among those approved recently for grants through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

IDOT announced a nearly $36 million investment to expand travel options and enhance the quality of life in communities throughout the state.

The 53 projects approved through IDOT’s Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program include biking and walking paths, trails, streetscape beautification work and other projects designed to encourage safe travel across the various modes of transportation at the local level.

Made possible by federal funds administered by IDOT, ITEP awards are focused on improving bike and pedestrian travel, as well as other surface transportation improvements that promote alternative options for getting around your community.

To be eligible, applicants must commit a local match of at least 20 percent to their project and demonstrate a plan to have their awards spent within four years.

Columbia’s Main Street Streetscape Phase 3 was one of the approved projects for this grant in the amount of $600,720. The remaining cost, of which Columbia is responsible, will be paid for out of the capital development fund. Engineering costs will largely be paid through the Motor Fuel Tax funds, according to Columbia City Engineer Chris Smith…>>>

