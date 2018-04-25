Columbia special ed concerns discussed

“I think we need to be very transparent on what we’re doing.”

This call to discuss a sensitive issue regarding the Columbia School District’s special education department came from Columbia School Board member Tammy Mitchell Hines during Thursday’s meeting.

Referring to the board’s potential hiring of an expert to investigate allegations of special needs in the district going unnoticed or ignored, Hines said a discussion should take place in open session.

“For any complaint-we have the liberty to have the attorney hire somebody to look into any complaint or anything like that. And that would be the situation here,” Columbia School Board President Brad Roessler offered, explaining he didn’t want to talk about individual students in open session.

“What’s the concern?” board member Karen Anderson inquired of Hines.

“My concern is that we’re only looking into two people, two families that have come to board meetings when there are other families out there. We’ve had other families leave the district,” Hines recalled.

“Have they filed a complaint?” Anderson quizzed.

“None of them have,” Hines responded.

“Then there is no complaint to investigate if they don’t file a complaint,” Anderson exchanged.

“But then why is Brad wanting to hire a special ed expert to come in and review the complaints that were brought to the board?” Hines wondered. “Those weren’t formal complaints either…>>>

Read the rest of this article in the April 25, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times newspaper.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.