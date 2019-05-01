Columbia School Board talks turf

Columbia Superintendent Gina Segobiano told the Columbia School Board at last Tuesday’s April meeting that the district is in the early stages of replacing the turf at its multi-purpose field.

The district recently noticed a problem with the turf when Byrne & Jones Construction was resurfacing its track.

The company performed a visual inspection and determined the quantity of shedding from the field was abnormal.

“It just seems excessive,” Segobiano said. “Like if you would sit down on our field and get up, you would have the fibers on you”…

For more on this story, pick up a copy of this week’s Republic-Times or click here to subscribe.