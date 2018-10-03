Columbia school board OKs budget

The Columbia school district’s Board of Education approved its budget for the 2018-19 school year during its September meeting last Tuesday.

The budget predicts the district will receive $21,716,458 in revenues this year and expend $21,827,622. That is an overall budget deficit of $111,164.

The only funds in the negative this year are the debt service fund, which is in the red by $403,900, and the fire prevention and safety fund, which has a shortfall of $82,064.

Columbia school superintendent Dr. Gina Segobiano said the latter fund is in the negative because the district has used a nickel levy from last year and this year for projects. The district also began the year with balance of more than $950,000 in that fund.

She also said the debt service fund will be less in the red once the district gets its equalized assessed value on property taxes from the county assessor’s office. That fund started the year with more than $400,000 in it.

Segobiano also said the district not having its property tax funds due to the delayed assessments made writing the budget more difficult…>>>

Read the rest of the story in the October 3, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the Republic-Times newspaper in your mailbox, click here or call 939-3814 to subscribe.

Or consider joining a growing number of readers who receive their news electronically. To view a free demo of the online R-T, click here.

Subscribe to the full-color online edition of the Republic-Times, which is delivered to your inbox every Wednesday by lunchtime and can be accessed anywhere, from any electronic device, for just $25 a year, by clicking here or calling 939-3814.