Columbia races ‘too close to call’

Many of the Columbia school board and city council races were too close to call Tuesday night, and may not be determined for several days.

That is because there are still 211 absentee mail-in ballots, mainly from Columbia, that have yet to arrive at the courthouse, and those votes could swing many of the races.

There are also 21 mail-in ballots from St. Clair County that are outstanding that will impact the Columbia School Board race and one city council race.

Voters have until April 16 to send those ballots to the county clerk.

“We have 211 ballots out there,” Monroe County Clerk Jonathan McLean said. “These races are too close to call.”

So far, Lisa Schumacher, Scott Middelkamp, Tyson Search and Greg Meyer are in the lead in the school board race. Search’s lead over incumbent Tammy Mitchell Hines is by just six votes, however.

In the city council race, Kevin Martens, Jay Riddle and Steve Holtkamp are winning. Riddle’s lead over Ward I incumbent Steven Reis, however, was by just 20 votes on Tuesday night.

Valmeyer’s ballot issue was whether to raise its taxes .16138 percent to help fund the fire department.

That measure passed, with 149 people voting yes and 63 people voting no.

Michael Nolte defeated Stephen Mitchell for a two-year seat on the Waterloo Park District Board.

