Columbia projects in the works

Columbia will be experiencing a wide variety of revitalization projects over the next few years, including construction of several residential complexes near Old State Route 3 and Columbia Lakes Drive, improvements to Quarry Road and the Columbia Streetscape project on Main Street.

Chris Smith, Columbia’s city engineer and director of public works, outlined some of what Columbia residents can expect in the coming months and years during a Columbia Chamber of Commerce meeting last Wednesday.

After outlining the expected timetable for the Main Street Streetscape project, Smith was asked about what citizens can expect in regard to Quarry Road, a topic that has some residents concerned about safety with the August opening of the new Immaculate Conception School next to the church on Palmer Road.

In June 2018, a Columbia City Council Committee of the Whole heard public comments over the influx of traffic when ICS opens.

At the time, Smith reported that a roundabout was planned, but had not yet been funded or guaranteed for 2019.

While Smith was unable to comment on the roundabout at last week’s Chamber meeting, he was able to state that “improvements” on Ghent and Quarry Road near the newly constructed school, including a “walking path, widening, et cetera” is scheduled to be completed by summer 2020, but not before the school opens on Aug. 15…

