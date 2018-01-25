Columbia OKs gaming restrictions

The Columbia City Council at last week’s regular meeting approved changes to the liquor code that will essentially prohibit gaming parlors from opening within city limits and gas stations from installing slot machines.

Only the state can regulate video gaming, per the Illinois Video Gaming Act. But to whom liquor licenses are issued is up to the city. This offers a significant method of regulation since according to the VGA, only establishments with on-premise liquor licenses are eligible for gaming terminals.

Among the changes aldermen approved to the current liquor code is the distinction that an on-premise liquor license will not be issued to an establishment that derives more than 50 percent of its revenue from video gaming.

Additionally, no business can hold more than one type of liquor license, nor can a liquor license be issued to a business that shares a wall with another business with a liquor license, unless they have separate entrances and exits.

“The intent is to not eliminate the restaurants and bars that have them, nor prohibit the way they’re currently being used in a majority of establishments in the city. The sense is the gaming parlors and video gaming rooms at gas stations are just not what I think the city envisioned when the state passed this law,” Columbia city administrator Jimmy Morani said in December.

