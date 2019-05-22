Columbia names new assistant supt.

Courtney Castelli

After a discussion during executive session, the Columbia School Board unanimously voted to promote Courtney Castelli to assistant superintendent.

Castelli, currently the Columbia Middle school principal, will be replacing Beth Horner, who is leaving to become the superintendent of the High Mount school district.

“Outside of working directly with students in the classroom, the number one way I feel I can impact schools is through supporting teachers and families,” Castelli said. “I saw the role of CUSD 4 assistant superintendent as an opportunity to continue to serve the children of this community by maintaining our strong traditions while working closely with all stakeholders to identify areas we can improve upon.

“In addition, the job description outlined a direct role with the district’s curriculum development. This is a particular area of interest that goes back to when I was a high school science teacher. In 2016, I received my doctoral degree in the area of curriculum and instruction. I was excited to be able to put this particular skill set to use within a district I love.”

Prior to serving as principal at CMS, Castelli worked as the assistant principal.

She has been a school administrator for 14 years, including 11 in Columbia…

