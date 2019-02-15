Columbia man going to prison for sex abuse

A Columbia man was sentenced in Monroe County Circuit Court this week to prison for committing sex acts with an underage girl in 2017.

Matthew D. Brawley, 27, of Columbia, was sentenced to three concurrent four-year prison sentences for felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He entered a guilty plea late last year to the charges. It was recommended that Brawley serve his time at SWIC Correctional Center in East St. Louis.

Court information states that on Oct. 3, 2017, Brawley committed sex acts with a female victim who was at least 13 but under the age of 17 when the incidents occurred in the 900 block of North Main Street in Columbia.

Columbia police investigated the case.

A person convicted of aggravated criminal sex abuse must register as a sex offender in Illinois.