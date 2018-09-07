Columbia man cited in fatal Perry County crash

A Columbia man was involved in a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Perry County that resulted in the death of a 36-year-old Mulkeytown man.

Illinois State Police said the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. on Route 152 about two miles east of Route 127.

Police said the Mulkeytown man, whose name has not yet been released, was driving a GMC Acadia westbound on Route 152 when an eastbound International straight truck driven by Wesley J. Borden of Columbia apparently crossed the center line into the path of the GMC.

The vehicles collided in a head-on/sideswipe manner, ISP said.

Borden was not injured. He was cited for improper lane usage.

Illinois 152 was closed for six hours after the crash while authorities cleaned up the scene and completed an on-site investigation.