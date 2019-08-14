Columbia man arrested following incident at Millstadt pool
By Republic-Times
on August 14, 2019 at 4:43 pm
Millstadt police arrested a Columbia man following a disturbance Wednesday morning at the village’s municipal pool.
Police said they were called to the pool shortly after 11:35 a.m. for a subject creating a disturbance and possessing a knife. While attempting to detain the man, he resisted arrest.
David B. Mueller, 56, of Columbia, was charged with aggravated assault, resisting a peace officer, trespassing and disorderly conduct.
