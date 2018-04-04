Columbia keeps Route 3 dialogue moving

Representatives of the Facebook group “Citizens Demanding Change on Illinois Route 3, Columbia, Illinois” addressed the Columbia City Council, Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul and Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing at Monday’s meeting of the Columbia City Council.

The group was founded in 2015 following a crash at Route 3 and Admiral Parkway that seriously injured young Nikki Warnecke of New Athens, who was a passenger in a car that was hit by Katherine Brinkley, 27, of Waterloo. Brinkley, who was traveling northbound on Route 3 and ran the red light at a high rate of speed, hit the passenger side of the Pontiac G6 Warnecke was in.

Brinkley, who was out on bond at the time of the crash for drug possession, was eventually sentenced to seven years in prison.

But the crash that has people talking and demanding change occurred much more recently, when mother Emily Webb’s SUV was hit by a dump truck at the intersection, killing her instantly and injuring her six children.

“This website came out to bring awareness to the issues that were going on on Route 3, with just a variety of different concerns that citizens had,” said Mayor Kevin Hutchinson.

The page has become a sounding board for people venting about drivers, offering suggestions for improving traffic safety and questioning existing procedures. Areas of concern, while primarily centered on the Route 3 corridor through Columbia, extend south to Hanover Road and along Columbia’s Main Street.

“We’ve obviously been watching and monitoring the website and we thought it was a great time for you to come in and address the council,” Hutchinson said.

Group administrators Tara Masidonski, Jennifer Ceradsky and Jill Bauer all addressed the council…>>>

