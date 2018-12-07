Columbia Ice Eagles | Team of the Week
By Republic-Times
on December 7, 2018 at 5:08 pm
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia Ice Eagles of the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association.
The defending league champion Ice Eagles are off to a 6-2 start to the 2018-19 season entering Tuesday’s match against Bethalto.
Columbia defeated Edwardsville, Granite City and Alton lasg week. Leading scorers for the Ice Eagles are Ryan Hofstetter (17 goals, three assists) and Cam Nowack (11 goals, five assists).
