By Republic-Times on August 7, 2019 at 11:27 am

Pictured, from left, are interim Columbia city administrator Al Hudzik with newly hired city administrator Douglas Brimm on Monday night.

The Columbia City Council approved the hiring of a new city administrator during its meeting on Monday night.

The new hire is Douglas Brimm, a Dupo native who has served as city administrator in Trenton the past seven years.

Brimm holds a bachelor degree in political science from the University of Illinois and a master of public administration and policy analysis degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville…

