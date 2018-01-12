Columbia High School Cheer | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School cheerleading squad, which won its seventh Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association title at the ICCA Championships held this past weekend in Springfield. CHS placed first in the medium varsity division.

Pictured with the first place trophy, front row, from left, are CHS cheerleaders Shelby Rickey, Mikaela Renaud, Noah Rose and Morgan Jacob; middle row: Aspen Royer, Delaney Eastep, Elaina Vitale, Emma Lowe, Jade Bivins, Emily Robey, Valerie Queen, Hannah Walters and Olivia Wuertz; back row: Coach Robbie Walters, Grace Wagner, Emily Gillan, Megan Levin, Carsen Pappert, Anna Adams, Sophia Huch and Coach Marla Rose. (submitted photo)