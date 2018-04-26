Columbia High School Baseball | Team of the Week
By Republic-Times
on April 26, 2018 at 4:45 pm
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School baseball team coached by Neal O’Donnell.
The Eagles (13-3) have won 11 straight games following Wednesday’s win over Gibault, outscoring opponents 141-29 during that span.
The Eagles have scored more than 10 runs in all but one of those games, that one game being a 9-1 no-hit victory over Breese Central.
Republic-Times
