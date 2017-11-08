Columbia helped set the scene for new film

Those who met the late Florence Henderson on the set of her last film consider her anything but a ne’er-do-well.

But the Hollywood star known for playing Carol Brady on “The Brady Bunch” TV show certainly played the part in “Bad Grandmas” filmed mainly in Columbia in 2015.

Henderson died of heart failure last year at the age of 82.

The film, starring other well-known Hollywood actors, including Pam Grier (Foxy Brown) and Judge Reinhold (Beverly Hills Cop, Gremlins), takes place in the fictional small town of Peachville, Ga., and involves three widows who find strength in numbers when they take matters into their own hands to resolve a housing dispute with a crooked son-in-law.

Srikant Chellappa directed the film with co-producers Dan Byington and Kevin Lewis.

Kyle Rainbolt of Charlie’s CARSTAR in Columbia, whose shop was used for much of the filming, saw the movie during Thursday’s opening night of the St. Louis International Film Festival at the Tivoli Theatre…>>>

