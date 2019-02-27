Columbia hears from teachers, parents

Dozens of community members attended Thursday’s Columbia School Board meeting, a dozen of whom addressed the board.

Most of those 12 expressed support and gratitude toward the school district and its administrators in the wake of recent criticisms, but a few spoke about their concerns.

Many of the comments related to possible issues involving the district’s special education department.

That started with Jeanna Wheeler, a special education teacher at Parkview Elementary who has worked in the district for 25 years and lives in Troy.

“The teachers are the heart of the special education department in Columbia,” Wheeler said. “We are the soldiers on the front line. We work hard and we are proud of the progress our students make each day. We hope that the board and the community will continue to know that we are dedicated to the students of Columbia and we will do our very best to make sure their needs are met…>>>

