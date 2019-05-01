Columbia event comes up ACEs

Parkview Elementary School student Landyn Augustine swings for the fences at the ACE Olympics in Columbia.

The fourth annual Athletes Challenging Each Other Olympics event took place Friday in Columbia, with over 100 student-athletes with disabilities participating in several sporting activities.

The event, hosted by the Columbia school district, saw students with disabilities from the Columbia, Dupo, Millstadt and Freeburg school districts compete in various athletic events.

“I feel the event went very well,” Columbia Director of Special Education Jeanne Goacher said. “Our athletes had a great time competing in the various sports stations. Our Columbia High School and Columbia Middle School general education athletes and students did an amazing job working and encouraging the athletes.”

The event is one the school district has been hosting for four years…

