Columbia election results are in

April 16, 2019

Election results are in, with all candidates who were leading on election day winning. 

In the Columbia City Council race, Jay Riddle, Kevin Martens and Steven Holtkamp won a spot on the council. Riddle beat incumbent Steven Reis by 20 votes. 

In the Columbia School Board race, Greg Meyer, Lisa Schumacher, Scott Middelkamp and Tammy Hines won a spot on the board. Meyer will serve a two-year term, Schumacher and Middelkamp will serve a four-year term representing the incorporated area and Hines will serve a four-year term representing the unincorporated area. 

