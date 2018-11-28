Columbia development taking off

Doctors’ offices and a warehouse expansion are among developments in the works for the city of Columbia.

Mercy Clinic Family Medicine will be located at 1019 Valmeyer Road. It will be a primary care physicians’ office at the corner of Valmeyer Road and Admiral Parkway in the former location of Video Exchange next to Columbia National Bank, according to city administrator Jimmy Morani.

The lot, while prime commercial real estate, has over the years faced chronic flooding issues. But a larger culvert under Valmeyer Road along with slightly raising the elevation of the property and other work have remedied the problem, making the site once again a viable plot to develop.

Mercy Clinic’s construction of nine primary care locations from south St. Louis County to Jefferson County in Missouri and Monroe County in Illinois was announced in June.

There is no timetable for the Columbia clinic as of yet, but Mercy said it plans to have all nine clinics open by the middle of 2020…>>>

