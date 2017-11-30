Columbia cruises past Waterloo for first win

Monroe County rivals Columbia and Waterloo clashed on the basketball court Wednesday night at the inaugural Mascoutah Tip-Off Classic, with the Eagles coasting to a 63-36 win.

Waterloo took its only lead of the game with a free throw early in the first quarter. Columbia answered with two early three-pointers to go up 6-1, and it was all Eagles from there.

Senior all-state candidate Jordan Holmes sank a dazzling running jumper in the lane to put Columbia up 12-2 at 2:37 of the opening frame, prompting a timeout from the Waterloo bench.

A traditional three-point play by Riley Hubler off an offensive rebound put Columbia up 23-7 midway through the second quarter. The Eagles led 25-12 at halftime.

It was more of the same in the second half, as Columbia cruised to its first victory of the season.

Holmes led all scorers with 21 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Jon Peterson added 19 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles.

Eli Dodd led Waterloo with 19 points, including three three-pointers in the third quarter.

Columbia and Waterloo opened their 2017-18 campaigns last week in the Mascoutah tourney.

The Eagles lost 61-54 to Mascoutah last Monday despite a game-high 31 points from Holmes. Columbia took to the court again Tuesday night against Nashville, dropping a 38-37 heartbreaker. The Hornets outscored Columbia 10-4 in the final frame. Holmes scored 18 points with seven assists.

Columbia concludes Mascoutah tourney play with a game against Wesclin on Friday.

Waterloo, meanwhile, split its first two games of the tourney. The Bulldogs dropped a 67-60 contest to Wesclin last Monday, but pulled off an overtime victory last Tuesday night against Nashville. Dodd led the way with 23 points and 10 rebounds in the loss to Wesclin. Dodd and fellow senior Derek Smothers each scored 15 points to lead the ‘Dogs against Nashville.

On Tuesday, the Bulldogs committed 26 turnovers in a 79-62 loss to Mascoutah. Waterloo was outscored 53-38 in the second half. Tre Wahlig led the Bulldogs with 19 points, including 4-for-8 shooting from beyond the arc. Dodd added 15 points and eight rebounds.

For photos from Wednesday night’s game, click here.