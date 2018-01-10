Columbia considers gaming restrictions

The Columbia City Council Committee of the Whole on Monday night put the finishing touches on proposed revisions to the city’s liquor code that will provide some restrictions on video gaming if passed.

The intent of the proposed changes to the liquor code is to restrict gaming in gas stations and gaming parlors while continuing to allow them in qualifying bars and restaurants as they are now, city administrator Jimmy Morani explained.

“The law doesn’t allow us to license and regulate the gaming. It allows us to license and regulate the liquor,” said Morani in December, when council members began discussing the changes.

According to the state’s Video Gaming Act, only establishments with on-premise liquor licenses can apply for gaming terminals.

Among the proposed changes to the current liquor code is the distinction that a pourable, on-site liquor license would not be issued to any establishment that derives more than 50 percent of its revenue from video gaming. Additionally, no business would be able to hold more than one type of liquor license, nor could any type of liquor license be issued to a business that shares a common wall with another business with a liquor license unless they two are completely separated from each other with separate entrances and exits.

“The intent is to not eliminate the restaurants and bars that have them, nor prohibit the way they’re currently being used in a majority of establishments in the city. The sense is the gaming parlors and video gaming rooms at gas stations are just not what I think the city envisioned when the state passed this law,” Morani said in December.

The revised liquor code would allow the city’s only video gaming parlor, Ace’s Wild, to retain its license under a “grandfather clause…>>>

