Columbia cares for its community at Christmas

The Columbia school district and Columbia Police Department are teaming up once again to bring Christmas cheer to children in need.

The organizations are doing that through the nonprofit Columbia Caring for Our Community Foundation.

It only became official last year, but the effort is one the district and department have partnered on for years.

“We felt like we needed to put a name on it just because with the number of families we were helping and our community getting larger, we needed to get the word out there,” said Kelly Landgraf, the foundation’s vice president.

The foundation’s mission is to “provide food, clothing, holiday gifts and educational supplies to students in need.”

Its guiding principle is to “provide joy and comfort to the children (in Columbia).”

It does that by collecting donations of items and money for children in need. The money is then used to buy items on wish lists, which are distributed to the families.

Candidates are identified through social workers in the school district and by asking Immaculate Conception School if they have any children in need.

The whole process is confidential

