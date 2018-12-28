 Columbia Boys Basketball | Team of the Week - Republic-Times | News

Columbia Boys Basketball | Team of the Week

By on December 28, 2018 at 6:36 pm

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School boys basketball team coached by Mark Sandstrom.

The Eagles improved to 4-0 in the Cahokia Conference with a 71-40 victory at home over Carlyle last Tuesday night.

Leading scorers for the Eagles entering holiday tournament play this week are seniors Jon Peterson (12.6 points per game) and Cole Khoury (11.8 points per game). 

Columbia (10-4) advanced to the title game of the Freeburg Holiday Tournament by going 4-0 this week. The Eagles face Marquette in the championship game Saturday night.

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.