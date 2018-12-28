Columbia Boys Basketball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School boys basketball team coached by Mark Sandstrom.

The Eagles improved to 4-0 in the Cahokia Conference with a 71-40 victory at home over Carlyle last Tuesday night.

Leading scorers for the Eagles entering holiday tournament play this week are seniors Jon Peterson (12.6 points per game) and Cole Khoury (11.8 points per game).

Columbia (10-4) advanced to the title game of the Freeburg Holiday Tournament by going 4-0 this week. The Eagles face Marquette in the championship game Saturday night.