Columbia Blue Jays Varsity Youth Football | Team of the Week

By Republic-Times
on November 16, 2018 at 1:08 pm
The 2018 Columbia Varsity Blue Jays football team celebrates their fourth straight league title.
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia Blue Jays varsity youth football team. The Blue Jays defeated Pinckneyville on Sunday, 51-6, to finish the season undefeated at 10-0 and win the Southwestern Illinois Youth Football Conference title. The Blue Jays varsity team, consisting of players ages 12-14, is 40-0 with four straight league titles under coaches Shane O’Brien, Eli Roberts and Mark Jackson. (submitted photo)
